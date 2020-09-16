Thiruvananthapuram, September 16: Former Congress MLA George Mercier died at a private hospital here on Wednesday following liver-related illness, party sources said. The 68-year old leader was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and the end came on Wednesday evening, they said.

Mercier, a member of the KPCC executive committee, represented Kovalam constituency in the state assembly during 2006-2011 period.

Shashi Tharoor Expresses Condolences:

Utterly shocked to hear about the sudden demise of former Kovalam MLA GeorgeMercier. In his passing @INCKerala has lost one of its finest. Smart, sharp, strong, he led my campaign in Kazhakuttam constituency during the GeneralElections last year with great skill & commitment. RIP pic.twitter.com/4hAyQfOe60 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 16, 2020

A lawyer by profession, Mercier had held various positions in the party. Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy condoled his demise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)