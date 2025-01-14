New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Four persons allegedly killed a 26-year-old man in east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Tuesday using bricks and stones, police said.

All four men were arrested while they were trying to flee Delhi, they said.

The accused and the victim allegedly had a dispute and they had a quarrel some days ago, they added.

According to police, on Tuesday, they received information of a murder in Ghazipur area. After reaching the spot, police found a body. The victim was identified as Deen Dayal alias Pawan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Abhishek Dhania said.

Eyewitness Ankit said that Pawan was killed by Rahul Thakur (23), Irfan (24), Sandeep (24), Nikhil Gautam (25) and two others by using bricks and stones. Police said that the two parties had some differences, the DCP said.

Police nabbed the four assailants and recovered the weapon of crime -- a blood-stained brick -- and a blood-stained cloth from them, he said.

