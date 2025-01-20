Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 20 (PTI) A body representing government doctors in Punjab on Monday announced the withdrawal of its agitation call after the health department issued a notification reinstating the assured career progression scheme.

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) said the scheme's reinstatement was a significant step towards retaining doctors in the department and strengthening the state's public healthcare system.

Also Read | January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 21.

PCMSA president Dr Akhil Sarin thanked Health Minister Balbir Singh and Kumar Rahul, principal secretary of the health and family welfare department, for their efforts in resolving their issues.

The association also acknowledged the health department's initiatives to recruit 304 medical officers and rationalise the postgraduate policy to attract young doctors to the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) cadre.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission for Pensioners: What Will Be Minimum Pension if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86? Check Details Here.

These measures were among the PCMSA's key demands.

However, the PCMSA also emphasised the urgency of releasing a draft security framework to address safety concerns in public healthcare facilities.

The association urged the government to expedite the process, Sarin said.

The PCMSA had on Sunday announced to defer till Thursday its programme of suspension of services following assurances by the health department in resolving their issues.

Around 2,500 doctors of the PCMSA had announced the resumption of their agitation from Monday to press the state government to accept their demands.

The association had demanded that the state government promptly issue notifications addressing the reinstatement of dynamic assured career progression and improving security measures for doctors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)