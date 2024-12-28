Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Saturday observed a two-minute silence in honour of Manmohan Singh and Om Prakash Chautala.

A Condolence Resolution was issued in their memory under the meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

"In his demise, the country has not only lost an able leader, but a noted economist too," Saini said about former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, reading out the resolution.

About Chautala, Saini said his leadership and administrative efficiency provided a new direction to the politics and development of the state. "His contribution will always be remembered in the history of Haryana," the resolution stated.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He was 92.

The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004 to 2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors.

Chautala, who was a five-time chief minister, died in Gurugram on Friday. He was 89.

