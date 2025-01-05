Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) Haryana Civil Aviation Minister Vipul Goel on Sunday called upon the youth to align their skills and efforts toward achieving the vision of developed India by 2047.

The minister, who also holds the portfolio of revenue and urban local bodies, was addressing a prize distribution function of the three-day state level youth festival organised by DSDIT. The event was held at the Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in Palwal.

Goel, according to an official statement, said that the central and state government is committed for the multi dimensional development of the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam commended the nation's youth for excelling across fields.

