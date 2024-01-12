New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) IT company HCL Tech reported a 6.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,350 crore, highest ever on a quarterly basis, in the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,096 crore in the same period a year ago, HCL Tech said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Special: From Speed Limit to Toll Prices, Here’s All About India’s Longest Sea Bridge Set to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.

The consolidated revenue of HCL Tech grew 6.5 per cent to Rs 28,446 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 26,700 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

The services revenue of HCL Tech crossed Rs 1 lakh crore on run rate basis during the quarter under review.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date for 897 Posts Extended Till January 17, Know How To Apply.

The employee count at the company increased by 1.11 per cent to 2,24,756, with addition of 3,818 freshers, during the reported quarter from 2,22,270 in December 2022 quarter.

HCL Tech has projected financial 2024 revenue growth guidance in the range of 5 to 5.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)