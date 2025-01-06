New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Healthtech startup Consint.AI has raised Rs 5 crore in a funding round led by Equanimity Ventures and Seafund.

The company plans to deploy the fresh funds towards scaling its operations.

Founded in 2020, Consint.AI is a Generative AI-based healthcare fraud and risk management company.

"The capital raised will be deployed to scale operations through expanded sales outreach and accelerate the development of Generative AI Feature Suite for Health AI Platform.

"This includes enhancing fraud detection, optimising claims processing, and delivering personalised clinical care to drive innovation in healthcare," the Noida-headquartered company said in a statement.

The funds will also support team expansion, infrastructure upgrades, and R&D efforts to strengthen the firm's position in the industry.

