Rae Bareli (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A Hindu rights body put up hoardings and posters of the local MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli, denouncing him over Thursday's Parliament scuffle.

Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad national general secretary Rahul Singh said the banners were put up from the Churuva border to Rae Bareli district headquarters.

He said he was hurt by the "beating" of an elderly MP in Parliament.

Congress district president Pankaj Tiwari said allegations of violence against Gandhi were false.

He said Gandhi's popularity is increasing, which is bothering the BJP.

On the posters, Tiwari said, "Rahul Gandhi connected many people during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This has been done only out of frustration and the people of the district know everything."

The BJP has accused Gandhi of engaging in "hooliganism" in the Parliament premises by pushing and shoving several lawmakers.

Rahul Gandhi was booked by Delhi Police in a case of assault on Thursday over injury to BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput during a scuffle in Parliament.

