Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri Monday expressed grief over the death of an Army sepoy due to a massive heart attack while on duty in Arunachal Pradesh.

The deceased, Akshay Kumar, belonged to the Dogra Regiment. He was a resident of Baghni Panchayat in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

The governor, in his message, conveyed his deep grief and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and for strength for the grieving families.

CM Sukhu, in his condolence message for the soldier's family, assured them of all possible support and affirmed his commitment to stand by them in this hour of grief.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed grief and prayed to God for peace of the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear this loss.

