Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of police on Wednesday carried out raids at the Central Jail here, officials said here.

The CIK sleuths cordoned off the Central Jail in the Rainawari area of the city before daybreak and started searching the barracks, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 4, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The raids come in the backdrop of clashes between two groups of inmates in September this year.

In 2018, authorities recovered mobile phones from the prisoners, prompting strengthening of the security measures inside the jail.

Also Read | What Is PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024? From 24×7 War Room to 75,565 Schools, All About National-Level Educational Survey Conducted Today To Evaluate Country’s School Education System.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)