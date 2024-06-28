Sultanpur (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) Two people, including a teenage girl died in Kudwar area after they were struck by lightning here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Sehgauli village around 3 pm when Kusum Kori (46) and Nancy (13) were standing under a tree because of rain, said Ram Vilas Yadav, SHO at Kudwar Police Station.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Thakur Prasad said that due financial assistance will be given to the family members of the victims.

