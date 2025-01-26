Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 26 (PTI) The Maha Kumbh blended spirituality with nationalism as flag-hoisting ceremonies were held across akharas, Kalpvasi camps, and government offices.

A special moment came when 70-year-old Munni Devi from Mirzapur's old age home hoisted the national flag at the Social Welfare Department's camp, an official statement said here.

The Republic Day programme, organised at Mahakumbh Nagar on the banks of the Sangam, brought together a diverse gathering, it said.

Among the attendees were ex-servicemen and elderly residents from various old age homes besides officials.

Following the flag hoisting, Sahaja Yoga Sanstha enriched the event with soulful bhajans, patriotic songs, and yoga practice sessions.

To ensure the elderly from old age homes could participate in the Maha Kumbh without difficulty, the Social Welfare Department has established a 100-bed ashram in the Kumbh area, the statement said.

This facility has so far welcomed 450 senior citizens from districts like Mirzapur, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, Bhadohi, Kaushambi, Hardoi, Sitapur, and Lucknow, enabling them to experience the spiritual bliss of a holy dip in the Sangam.

