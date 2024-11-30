Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A fast-track court at Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for fatally stabbing a woman over a monetary dispute in 2020, officials said.

Government counsel Sanjay Chauhan said the court of Justice Ritu Nagar awarded life imprisonment to Lal Singh after convicting him for the murder of Anita on September 11, 2020, besides slapping a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

The murder was reported from Bhenswak village in the Gahri Pukhra police station area of the district, Chauhan said.

"Anita was killed by Lal Singh after she demanded repayment of a loan she had extended to him. The motive for the murder stemmed from an enmity between the two," Chauhan said.

On the night of September 11, 2020, Anita was sleeping at her home when Lal Singh attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, leading to her death, he said.

The probe revealed that Anita lent money to Lal Singh and a dispute over repayment led to her death, Chauhan added.

