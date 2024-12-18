Thane, Dec 18 (PTI) A 45-year-old man from Ambernath in Thane district was gored to death by his buffalo, police said on Wednesday.

The buffalo suddenly charged at its owner, Vijay Mhatre, and struck him with its horns and head, inflicting fatal injuries to his chest and private parts.

Bystanders immediately rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

