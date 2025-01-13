Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) Police have arrested a man in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly having sexual relations with a 25-year-old bar singer under the pretext of marriage and defaming her, an official said on Monday.

The man, also aged 25, and the victim became friends following which he took her to a lodge in Bhiwandi area on November 11 last year where both of them had some drinks.

When the woman became drowsy, the accused allegedly had sexual intercourse with her after promising to marry her and took her objectionable pictures, the official from Narpoli police station said.

Later, he shared the pictures with her acquaintances, the police said.

The woman lodged a police complaint based on which the accused was arrested on Saturday and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc), 77 (voyeurism) and 356 (defamation) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

