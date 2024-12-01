Latur, Dec 1 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was killed in a collision between two motorcycles on the Latur-Nanded highway in Maharashtra while two others were seriously injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

Also Read | How To Go Live on X; Check Step-by-Step Process of Going Live on Elon Musk's Social Platform Using Third-Party Software, Media Studio and OBS Studio.

The deceased Venkat Telange was killed on the spot while two others were injured.

Police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated.

Also Read | How To Apply for PAN 2.0? Complete Step-by-Step Process, Types of PAN Cards, and Everything You Need to Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)