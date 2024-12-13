Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man, who had been absconding for several years, to life in prison in a 2002 murder case, a government counsel said on Friday.

The main accused was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2003, the official said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 13, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Kanishk Kumar Singh has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused Naushad after holding him guilty under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The pair were convicted of shooting dead a late Army jawan's widow following a dispute over pension at a hotel along the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in this district in September 2002.

Also Read | RRB JE Exam 2024 Admit Card Out at rrbapply.gov.in: Hall Ticket for 7,951 Junior Engineer Posts CBT 1 Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

The victim was the sister-in-law of Krishan, the main accused who was sentenced in 2003.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)