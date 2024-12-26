New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A man who had set himself on fire near the New Parliament building is still in critical condition, police said on Thursday.

"He received 95 per cent burns after he set himself on fire near the New Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon," a senior police officer said.

Police on Wednesday had said that security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed Jitendra of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

The man suffered 95 per cent deep burns and is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the burns department. According to initial investigations, the man took the extreme step due to a dispute with some people back home in Baghpat.

