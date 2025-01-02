Latest News | Maruti Shares Surge Nearly 6 Pc; Extend Previous Days' Rally

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd extended their rally on Thursday, climbing nearly 6 per cent, after the firm reported a 30 per cent rise in total wholesales in December 2024.

The stock jumped 5.49 per cent to settle at Rs 11,837.55 on the BSE. During the day, it soared 5.65 per cent to Rs 11,856.

On the NSE, it surged 5.64 per cent to Rs 11,841.30.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday climbed over 3 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 30 per cent rise in total wholesales at 1,78,248 units in December 2024 compared to 1,37,551span>