Thane, Jan 22 (PTI ) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday discussed compensation for farmers and land owners affected by the Mogharpada metro car shed in Thane.

"Farmers with land titles listed on their 7/12 documents will receive 22.5% compensation as per government rules, and farmers without land titles occupying government land will be eligible for 12.5 per cent compensation," he said after chairing a meeting of project-affected farmers.

The upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 4 will connect Wadala in Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane. A contractor has been appointed for the construction of the Mogharpada Depot in Thane. The 42.25-hectare depot will serve Mumbai Metro Green Lines 4 and 4A (Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh).

