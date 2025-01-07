Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) For the convenience of passengers attending the Radha Soami annual satsang, the North Western Railway has announced a temporary halt at Sheodaspura Padampura station.

Train No. 12975 Mysuru-Jaipur bi-weekly Superfast Express will stop at Sheodaspura Padampura station for two minutes.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

The train will commence its journey from Mysuru on January 9 and will arrive at Sheodaspura Padampura station on January 11 at 05:27 and depart at 05:29, a release from railway said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)