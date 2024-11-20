New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Navratna PSU NLC India Ltd on Wednesday said it has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Kerala Disaster Mitigation Fund.

The contribution was made through NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd (NTPL) CSR Fund in Thiruvananthapuram.

NTPL is a joint venture of NLC India Ltd and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

"A cheque for Rupees 1 crore was handed over to Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, by Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman & Managing Director, NLC India Limited," the PSU said in a statement.

On July 30, heavy rainfall triggered landslides in Wayanad. The contribution aims to support restoration efforts and rehabilitation of those displaced by the floods and landslides in the state, it said.

Motupalli also briefed the Kerala Chief Minister about NLC India's current activities and future plans.

NLC India has been a reliable power supplier to Kerala for over three decades, contributing to the state's economic growth and development.

NLC India has also signed a power purchase pact with Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd for supply of 400 MW electricity from the upcoming NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project at Talabira in Odisha.

