New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Items such as carpets, glass toys from Firozabad, and wooden toys from Varanasi are being showcased under the Centre's 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative at the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, an official statement said on Sunday.

It also said that ecommerce firm Flipkart has set up a stall at the Mahakumbh, providing entrepreneurs with an opportunity to sell their products on their platform for free.

Sharad Tandon, Joint Commissioner of Industries for the Prayagraj Division, stated that in 2019, the Kumbh Mela generated a business worth Rs 4.30 crore, and this time the business is expected to reach up to Rs 35 crore.

The initiative is aimed promoting the handicrafts and cottage industries of the country.

"Items such as carpets, zari-zardosi, glass toys from Firozabad, wooden toys from Varanasi, and other handicraft products are becoming major attractions for devotees," it said.

Products having Geographical Indications (GI) have also been displayed at the Mahakumbh.

