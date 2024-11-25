Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Punjab police busted an organised criminal module with the arrest of three persons, police said on Monday.

The accused were the operatives of the module handled by Manjeet Mahal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 25 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Two pistols and 18 cartridges have been recovered from their possession, said the DGP.

"In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force, Punjab (#AGTF), in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police, busts an organised criminal module handled by Manjeet Mahal, presently lodged in Tihar Jail, with the arrest of his three operatives," Yadav said in a post on X.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 25, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The arrested accused have a criminal history with a number of cases registered against them in #Haryana & #Delhi.

Preliminary interrogation of the accused revealed that they were planning to execute sensational crimes in the state on the directions of their handler Manjit Maha Yadav said in his post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)