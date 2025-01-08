New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) NBFC firm Paisalo Digital on Wednesday said it has serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.

This has been achieved within two years with its strong network of business correspondents' collaborations with prominent banking partners, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

It demonstrates the company's commitment towards financial inclusion by leveraging technology and robust partnerships with leading financial institutions to provide seamless banking facilities to India's under-banked population, it said.

Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of Paisalo Digital, said, "As we look ahead, this success lays the foundation for achieving our ambitious vision for 2025 - to further expand our outreach, innovate our offerings, and contribute meaningfully to India's financial ecosystem."

