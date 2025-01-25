Meerut (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) A man who is the prime suspect in the murder of five of his family members and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was killed in a police encounter early morning on Saturday, officials said.

In a statement, police said that a team tracked down Jameel Hussain alias Naeem on Saturday morning and an encounter ensued. "Naeem sustained gunshot injuries and was declared dead at a nearby hospital," reads the statement.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will Central Govt Employees' DA Reset to 0? Here's What To Expect.

Naeem was the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of five people -- his stepbrother Moin and his wife and their three children -- at the latter's residence at Lisari Gate on January 9.

The victims were found dead with head injuries. Following the murders, police had announced a reward for Naeem and his accomplice, Salman.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Witness Power Outage on January 25, 27 and 28 Due to BESCOM Maintenance Work, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

"Investigations revealed that Naeem, who had a history of criminal activities in Delhi and Thane, had been changing his name and location to evade arrest. The motive behind the heinous crime was a dispute over money and property," a statement shared by Director General of Police (DGP) of UP Prashant Kumar read.

A police team tracked down Naeem on Saturday morning. Police are still on the lookout for Salman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)