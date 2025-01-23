Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Thursday that the government is continuously working towards improving the lives of women and children and ensuring their wellbeing.

Addressing a workshop organised on the theme of 'Strong Foundation-Bright Future' in Jaipur, he said that the country can grow only through the development of women and children.

He said the Women and Child Development Department is an important link and their schemes are being implemented to empower women.

The chief minister said that about 43 lakh children and women of the state are being provided nutrition through Anganwadi centres. Many important schemes, including Mahila Suraksha and Salah Kendra, One Stop Center, Sakhi Kendra, Udyam Protsahan Yojana, Work from Home Yojana, Shiksha Setu Yojana, Amrita Haat Yojana and Chief Minister Mass Marriage Grant Scheme, are being run to uplift the women.

He said that Kali Bai Bhil Udaan Yojana should be implemented with complete transparency and sanitary pads should be made available to the eligible beneficiary adolescent girls on time. He said that Lado Protsahan Yojana, providing Rs 1 lakh on the birth of a girl child, has been implemented by the state government.

He said that about 1.50 lakh women honorarium workers have benefited from the 10 per cent increase in the honorarium of Anganwadi workers.

