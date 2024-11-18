Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) A 19-year-old was killed on Monday allegedly over a rivalry between two groups in a private university in Neemrana town in Kotputli-Behror district, police said.

Nitesh Mahlawat, a pass out of Raffles University, was allegedly attacked by a group of 7-8 students of the varsity with a screw driver, they said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, ASP Shalini Raj said.

The ASP said Mahlawat had gone to the university with a friend studying at the university.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case if an old rivalry between two groups , she said, adding that the exact reason is being investigated.

The officer said that teams have been sent to search and arrest those involved in the crime.

