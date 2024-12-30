New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India has approved the proposal to appoint Rajat Verma as the new CEO of DBS Bank India.

Verma, currently Head of Institutional Banking Group (IBG), will succeed Surojit Shome, who retires on February 28, 2025, DBS Bank India said in a statement on Monday.

A seasoned banker, Verma has a 27-year track record across consumer and corporate banking including transactional banking, financial institutions, sustainable finance, micro and SME banking, as well as branch banking, it said.

Since joining DBS as Head of IBG in June 2023, he has significantly grown the business across all client segments, it said.

