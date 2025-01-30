Jaunpur(UP), Jan 30 (PTI) Three people returning from the Maha Kumbh were killed when their car collided with a bus on the Jaunpur-Raebareli highway early Thursday.

Police said three others were injured in the accident and have been hospitalised.

The victims were identified as Sanjay Singh (45), his wife Vidyavati Singh (43) and another woman identified as Bindu Singh (40).

The bus driver fled from the scene, police said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

