Thane, Nov 18 (PTI) Police have seized the banned gutka valued at Rs 58.68 lakh from a tempo and arrested its driver in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip, the police raided a premises at the ration office compound in Bhiwandi area on Saturday afternoon.

They found the tempo with gutka of various brands stocked in it, the official from Nizampura police station said.

The 35-year-old tempo driver was arrested and after his questioning, the police came to know about three others involved in the illegal gutka trade, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab them.

A case was registered against the accused under the FDA regulations and other legal provisions, the police said.

A probe was on to ascertain the sourced of the contraband and to whom it was meant to be sold, they added.

