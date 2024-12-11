Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a scrap dealer for allegedly duping a supplier of nearly Rs 1 crore in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The dealer used to purchase scrap material from the victim who stored it at a godown in Bhayander area.

Between April 1, 2022 and April 29, 2024, the dealer purchased scrap material of Rs 6.30 crore but paid the supplier Rs 5.31 crore, the official from Navghar police station said.

When the supplier asked for the balance payment, the dealer refused and later became unreachable, he said.

Based on the supplier's complaint, the police on Monday registered an FIR against the dealer relevant legal provisions for cheating and other charges, he said.

