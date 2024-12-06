New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Serentica Renewables on Friday announced Rs 50,000 crore investment to develop 10,000 MW renewable energy capacity in Rajasthan.

This announcement coincides with Serentica's participation in Rising Rajasthan 2024, an event highlighting the state's growth potential and investment opportunities, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, Serentica Renewables, a key player in India's renewable energy sector, will announce a significant Rs 50,000-crore investment to develop 10,000 MW of renewable energy capacity in Rajasthan.

With this investment, Serentica aims to progress Rajasthan's transition to clean energy through impactful projects. Currently, the company has 3,000 MWp of renewable energy capacity under construction in the state, catering to the power needs of commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors.

Additionally, more than 400 MWp is already operational in Rajasthan, showcasing Serentica's dedication to reliable execution and sustainable energy solutions.

"Our Rs 50,000 crore investment reflects the immense potential of this state as a renewable energy hub. Through advanced technologies and strong partnerships, we aim to empower businesses, lower carbon emissions, and significantly contribute to Rajasthan's economic and industrial progress," Serentica Renewables CEO Akshay Hiranandani said in the statement.

