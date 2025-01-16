New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Startups have become central to India's growth journey and several giant companies of tomorrow will emerge from startups of today, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said on Thursday.

Speaking at the National Startup Day - marking nine years of Startup India programme - Bikhchandani noted that entrepreneurship has become a mainstream career aspiration now.

"Some of the giant companies of tomorrow will come from startups of today, " the Info Edge (India) Ltd founder said. Info Edge is the owner of job portal naukri.com, and matrimonial website jeevansathi.com, among others.

Citing a "sea of change" in the business environment over the years, he said the shift has come from enabling policies and regulations, talent and capital availability, as well as appeal of India's large market.

"Startups matter and are central to India's growth journey...today's giant companies were startups earlier...Some of the giant companies of tomorrow will come from startups of today," he said.

