New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) on Friday said the trading of its shares on the National Stock Exchange and BSE will resume from January 20.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (formerly Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited or RNEL) is India's largest shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company.

"SDHI, a key private player in commercial & defence shipbuilding, will recommence trading of its shares at BSE/NSE. The shares will be available for trading with effect from January 20, 2025," the company said in a statement.

In January last year, Swan Energy Ltd acquired management control of SDHI and has since embarked on a revival plan for the shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company, it added.

The company recently completed the refit of the Indian Coast Guard's fast patrol vessel Raj Ratan ahead of schedule, underscoring its operational capabilities. It is also preparing to commence shipbuilding operations.

"The resumption of trading in Swan Defence and Heavy Industries shares marks the beginning of a new journey for the shipyard," Vivek Merchant, Director at Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd, said.

"Our vision is to establish the shipyard as a globally renowned centre of innovation and craftsmanship, playing a pivotal role in elevating India's standing amongst the world's top shipbuilding nations," Merchant added.

