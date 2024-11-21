Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) Tampering with organisations like Ramakrishna Mission will have a heavy cost, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Thursday, days after a clash in Shimla between the members of the sect and another group.

"The office bearers of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Shimla, have submitted a letter to me and I have asked the officials to seek a report," Shukla said.

"No official has the right to tamper with such organisations and if someone does this, it is not right," he said, adding, "We will not tolerate any disrespect to such a reputed organisation."

Seven people, including three police personnel, were injured in a clash between members of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram and the Brahmo Samaj late Saturday night.

The clash took place in the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, located near the Vidhan Sabha.

Police booked more than 25 people in four FIRs, listing assault against public servant, causing hurt, obstruction, unlawful assembly, offence at place of worship, criminal intimidation and breach of public peace as crimes.

On Monday, RK Ashram secretary Swami Tanmahimanand termed the other group as "land mafia" which trespassed into the ashram as devotees to take over the property. He demanded a judicial inquiry or CBI probe into the incident.

