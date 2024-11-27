Mangaluru, Nov 27 (PTI) Three youngsters drowned in the Barkaje dam area in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, police said.

After attending a church event, they went for a swim near the dam in Belthangady taluk and they are said to be nursing students.

Also Read | Red Planet Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About the Day That Commemorates the Launch of Spacecraft Mariner 4 by NASA in 1964, the First To Land on Mars.

The victims have been identified as Lawrence (20) from Edapadavu in Moodbidri taluk, Suraj (19) from Parenki in Belthangady taluk, and Jaison (19) from Wagga in Bantwal taluk.

The trio had arrived at a friend's house in Moodukodi village to attend the church festival. After lunch, they went to swim in the river close to Barkaje dam, but they were caught in the current and drowned.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Online Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Fee, and Exam Pattern.

Their bodies were later retrieved from the water. Venur police visited the spot and the investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)