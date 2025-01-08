Mangaluru (Karnataka) Jan 8 (PTI) Three youth drowned while swimming near Kulai Jetty here, said the police on Wednesday.

Four friends had visited the Surathkal beach for an outing when three of them were swept away.

Local fishermen managed to rescue one of them. The incident occurred at around 4 pm today, they said.

A case has been registered. Investigation is underway.

