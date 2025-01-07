Barabanki (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A 65-year-old passenger from Bihar travelling on the Vaishali Express to New Delhi fell unwell on the way and was declared dead in a district hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

A Government Railway Police (GRP), said, "It appears that the passenger suffered from severe cold during the journey, which worsened his condition."

The control room was informed, and immediate arrangements were made to transport him to the district hospital upon the train's arrival at Barabanki station, the official said.

Vashishtha Singh, who was travelling in an air conditioned coach, was declared dead at the hospital, the official said.

Singh, boarded the train in Bihar's Siwan with his son Deepak, the GRP said, adding that the passenger started feeling unwell shortly before the train reached Barabanki railway station.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, they said.

