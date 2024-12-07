Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Two accused arrested in a rape case escaped from police custody in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Lalsot police station, around 11.30 pm on Friday, when the duo pushed the policeman, who opened their handcuffs to to give them water, and fled from the spot, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 7, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Lalsot Station House Officer Ramnivas Meena said that a minor girl was kidnapped on November 11 and it was alleged that she was raped by two to three people after they abducted her.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 7, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The girl's family had lodged a complaint in the matter at the police station, he said.

A case was registered under Section 70 (2) (gang rape of women under the age of 18) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and its investigation was handed over to the deputy superintendent of police, Meena said.

During investigation, the police detained the accused Manish Meena and Akshay Meena from Jaipur on the basis of a tip-off and information from the cyber cell. Both were kept at Lalsot police station for interrogation, the officer said.

On Friday night, the accused pushed the policeman when he opened their handcuffs to give them water and fled from the spot, he added.

Following the incident, Sub-Inspector Vijay Raj Meena has registered a case against the duo for escaping from police custody and teams have been formed to nab them. --

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)