Kochi (Kerala), Nov 18 (PTI) Two youths were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on crashed into the handrail of a bridge in Tripunithura, near here, early on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at the Mathur Bridge in Tripunithura at around 1.30 AM.

The deceased have been identified as Nivedita (21) from Meppadi, Wayanad, and Subin (19) from Kollam, police said.

Kochi City Police said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

The bodies are kept in a hospital and will be handed over to their relatives after necessary procedures are done, the police added.

