New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Two regional rural banks -- Kerala Gramin Bank and Karnataka Gramin Bank -- have selected NPST banking superapp to support their digital transformation, according to a release.

According to the release, the 'NPST Superapp' will enable banks to drive digital transformation by enabling the delivery of new-age banking and transactional experiences, tailored to the demands of customers in rural and semi-urban areas.

"We are excited to work with Karnataka Gramin Bank and Kerala Gramin Bank to support their ongoing digital transformation and long-term growth in a scalable manner," NPST co-founder and CEO Deepak Chand Thakur said.

India's digital banking ecosystem has experienced a remarkable transformation, fuelled by the government's Digital India initiative and the increasing penetration of smartphones, with more than 600 million users.

"These shifts present a tremendous opportunity for regional banks to modernise their services and cater to the evolving digital needs of their customers," the release said, announcing the deal wins.

