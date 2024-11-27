Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI) The 2025 edition of the international storytelling festival Udaipur Tales will be held between January 10 and 12 in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Festival co-founder Sushmita Singha said, "Udaipur Tales brings together a mix of voices from Devdutt Pattanaik, Fouzia Dastango and Ajay Kumar to international storytellers from South Africa, Russia, Spain, Sri Lanka and Singapore."

The festival will also introduce a unique theme of stories of food, she said.

"Visitors can expect to savour culinary tales that reflect the culture and heritage of different regions, blending narrative with flavour," Singha added.

