Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) An uncle of Indian army soldier Nitish Kumar, who died in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir, died falling off the roof of Kumar's house in Kotputli-Behror on Sunday, police said.

Nitish Kumar, 29, was among the four soldiers who died after their truck skidded off a road in Bandipora district on Saturday.

On Sunday, Kumar's uncle Ajeet Singh Yadav accidentally fell off the rooftop.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, Behror Deputy Superintendent of Police Kartika Yadav said.

The soldier's body is yet to arrive at his native village, Riwali in Behror.

