Bareilly (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A 20-day-old infant was found abandoned in a field in Faridpur town here while her mother remained missing, police said on Monday.

The mother left their house with the baby late Sunday night and has been untraceable since, they said.

Faridpur Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Shivam said, "Residents of the Line Par Mathiya New Colony area spotted the baby near a petrol pump on Monday morning and informed the police."

Police located the family and handed the baby over to her father.

"The infant had been lying on the cold ground for several hours and her condition had deteriorated. She was admitted to the community health center by her father," the CO added.

The father, Janki Prasad, told police that his wife, Krishna Devi, gave birth to the baby on November 5. Efforts are underway to trace the mother, he added.

