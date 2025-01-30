Farrukhabad (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) Three people died and four others were injured in a collision between a truck and a dumper in Mohammadabad area here on Thursday, police said.

The truck, loaded with gas cylinders, and a dumper coming from Bohorikpur collided head-on near Kumhauli village in Mohammadabad Kotwali area at around 7 am, they said.

Truck driver Abhimanyu (42), dumper driver Rahul (40) and Ramkishore (55) died in the accident and four people got injured, they said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

