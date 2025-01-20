Banda (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A head of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, was allegedly shot and injured in an attempt to kill him by two men from the same village, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Raghav Singh and Kuldeep Dwivedi, from Tendura village, attempted to kill Ram Lal Jayan, officials said.

A case of attempted murder was registered against the accused and they were arrested. Two pistols .315 bore pistols, three used cartridges and two live cartridges were recovered from them, a police officer said.

Singh already has four cases registered against him, including attempted murder, at Bisanda police station, he said.

Station House Officer Suresh Kumar Saini said that no formal complaint has yet been received from the victim's family. Once a complaint is filed, it will be merged with the case already registered by the police.

The victim's family said Jayan was given first aid locally and then referred to the trauma centre of King George's Medical University in Lucknow, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

