New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide following a domestic dispute with her husband on Friday in the outer north Delhi, police said.

The incident occurred in the Shahbad Dairy area. The couple had been married for a few months, they said.

A heated argument broke out between the couple on Friday morning. Following this, the woman locked herself in the bathroom and hanged herself with a scarf (chunni), police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.

