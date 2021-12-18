Music icon Mariah Carey recently revealed that she reached out to pop star Britney Spears through a mutual friend to let the singer know she was "not alone" during her conservatorship battle. According to People magazine, Mariah recently appeared in an interview with a publication where she revealed how she supported Britney during her conservatorship battle that was finally terminated in November after a long wait of 13 years. Britney Spears’ New Lawyer Files Plea To Replace Her Father in Conservatorship.

"I'm not sure it's an affinity. I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific. So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: 'Guess what? You're not alone,'" Mariah said. The 'Obsessed' singer also shared that she wanted to be in touch with Britney because she knows how impactful it could be to have a friend next to you. Britney Spears Thanks Fans for ‘Freeing’ Her From Conservatorship, Says She’s Speechless (Watch Video).

"I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago. Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours," the 52-year-old artist said. Mariah said that day had a lasting impact on her life adding, "He's an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up--which it is. You've got to be a giving person. It doesn't matter whether they're my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do."

Apart from Mariah, Oscar winner Lady Gaga also spoke publically in favour of Britney after her conservatorship was terminated. Many fellow celebrities and fans celebrated Britney's win over the 13-year- long conservatorship battle, on their social media handles. In recent months, Britney has been increasingly vocal about the 13-year-long court order. The pop songstress delivered bombshell testimony in Los Angeles Superior Court over the summer in which she accused her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse." Her conservatorship came to an end in November.

