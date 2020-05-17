PM Narendra Modi Appreciates Song Inspired by His Call for ‘Atma-Nirbhar’ India, Describes It as Upbeat and Motivating

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated a new song that has been inspired by his call for an "atma-nirbhar" or self-reliant India, describing it as upbeat and motivating. He was responding to a tweet by acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar who said the song, inspired by the spirit of a self-reliant India, was created by 211 singers.

"This song is upbeat and motivating," the prime minister tweeted. He said its music and melody gives the message of a self-reliant India. 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' in Different Languages: Here's How to Say Self-Reliant India in Several Indian Languages.

PM Narendra Modi Replies to Lata Mangeshkar's Tweet

यह गीत हर किसी को उत्साहित और प्रेरित करने वाला है। इसमें आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए सुरों से सजा उद्घोष है। https://t.co/N6qy4BaCfI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2020

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Modi had said the goal of the country will be to become self-reliant. Self-reliance is one of the biggest lessons that the coronavirus outbreak has taught us, he had said recently while addressing gram panchayat members.

